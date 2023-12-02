'GOAT' Virat Kohli is Italian woman footballer's favourite Indian cricketer; owns iconic 'No.18' jersey

Agata, who plays for Venezia Calcio 1985 in Serie B, Italy's second-division football tournament, expressed her admiration for Virat Kohli when asked about her favourite Indian cricketer on X.

The realm of sports often transcends boundaries, bringing together fans from different corners of the world. In a delightful twist, Italian footballer Agata Isabella Centasso has recently revealed herself as a fan of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, adding to the global appeal of the renowned cricketer. Agata, who plays for Venezia Calcio 1985 in Serie B, Italy's second-division football tournament, expressed her admiration for Virat Kohli when asked about her favourite Indian cricketer on X. In response, she shared a picture of Kohli accompanied by a 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) emoticon, signaling her high regard for the former Indian captain.

Agata's interest in cricket is a relatively recent development, having started just a year ago. She attributed her newfound passion to her friends in India, who are ardent cricket enthusiasts. This revelation highlights the universal appeal of cricket, even reaching the football-dominated landscape of Italy.

In response to a fan's query about attending cricket matches in stadiums, Agata mentioned that she hasn't experienced it yet. However, she expressed surprise at the sheer scale and vibrant atmosphere of the big and crowded stadiums in India. This showcases the cultural impact and fervor associated with cricket in the country.

Recently, Virat Kohli, with 765 runs from 11 matches, set a new World Cup record in the 2023 edition. This feat surpassed the previous record held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003). Scoring three centuries in the tournament propelled him to achieve a milestone of 50 career ODI centuries, surpassing Tendulkar and solidified Kohli's position as one of the greatest ODI batsmen in history.

Opting to rest during the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour, Kohli, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, decided to sit out. Both players are set to make their return for the two-Test series in South Africa, commencing with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

