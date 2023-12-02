India's Rinku Singh shares secret of his big-hitting game after T20 series win over Australia (WATCH)

During Friday's T20 match against Australia, India's Rinku Singh showcased his batting prowess with a rapid 29-ball 46, while Jitesh Sharma, making his debut in the series, contributed significantly with a blistering 35 off 19 balls.

Rinku Singh, the Indian batter, attributed his composure in high-pressure situations during the ongoing T20I series against Australia to his experience in the Indian Premier League. He also emphasized the role of rigorous weight training in enabling him to execute powerful shots effortlessly. During Friday's match, Rinku showcased his batting prowess with a rapid 29-ball 46, while Jitesh Sharma, making his debut in the series, contributed significantly with a blistering 35 off 19 balls. Their performances guided the hosts to a formidable total of 174 for nine. In the subsequent innings, India successfully defended their score, restricting Australia to 154/7 and securing an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

"Well I have been playing for a long time. I have been playing in the IPL for 5-6 years now. So, that has given me the confidence. I back myself, try to keep myself calm," said Rinku in a chat with Jitesh on BCCI.tv following the 20-run win in Raipur.

Upon entering the batting crease, Jitesh expressed feeling substantial pressure but commended Rinku for maintaining his calm demeanor during their partnership.

"It didn't look like that this was your (Rinku) first series. I was under a lot of pressure when I can in to bat, you were so calm, picking and choosing the ball to hit," Jitesh told Rinku.

Jitesh, the wicketkeeper-batsman who replaced Ishan Kishan on Friday, expressed gratitude to Rinku for assisting him in maintaining composure during their time at the crease.

"You kept telling me to take it easy and not to take pressure," Jitesh told Rinku.

Jitesh and Rinku delivered crucial cameos at a time when India found themselves in a challenging position at 111 for 4 in the 14th over.

When questioned about the key to his ability to hit towering 100-metre sixes, Rinku disclosed that he attributes it to his consistent gym workouts.

"I like lifting weights which gives me the power (strength)," said Rinku.

