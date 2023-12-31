Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From Cricket to the Football pitch: Sanju Samson's spirited game at Kerala Sevens goes viral (WATCH)

    Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, recently part of the national ODI squad, showcases his football skills at Kerala Sevens—a breeding ground for raw talent where fishermen to farmers converge on makeshift pitches.

    In the vibrant arena of Kerala Sevens, where raw talent blossoms, individuals from diverse backgrounds, including fishermen and farmers, come together to flaunt their skills on impromptu pitches. This is authentic football—unfiltered and pure. Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, a recent part of the Indian squad in the concluded ODI series, was captured engaging in a game of football at the Kerala Sevens. Sevens, a football variant played on smaller fields with less stringent refereeing, involves seven players per side.

    Kerala Sevens serves as a fertile ground for unearthing untapped talent. Fishermen, farmers, and individuals from various walks of life converge, contributing to the dance of skills on makeshift pitches. It embodies the essence of true football—unadulterated and genuine.

    The video featuring Samson has swiftly become a sensation on social platforms, capturing the essence of his involvement in the spirited Kerala Sevens. Watch the clip here.

    Kerala Sevens holds a storied legacy, being the starting point for football legends like IM Vijayan. It acts as a catalyst for dreams, providing a stage for recognizing and nurturing talent. The tournament not only draws enthusiastic crowds but also contributes to the local economy by boosting businesses and supporting vendors.

