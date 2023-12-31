Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rohit Sharma provides insight into team India's approach to practice matches

    Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, provides insights into the team's unconventional decision to eschew First-Class practice Tests on overseas tours.

    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    In shedding light on Team India's unconventional decision to forego First Class practice Tests on overseas tours, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, offered a candid explanation. The team's skipper addressed queries about whether the absence of practice matches contributed to India's loss in the first Test against South Africa, emphasizing the nuanced differences between the two scenarios.

    Rohit dismissed the notion that playing First Class practice Tests would have significantly benefited the team, attributing the decision to the notable disparities between the conditions in practice matches and actual game situations. Following India's defeat in the opening Test, Rohit faced questions in a press conference regarding the team's preference for intra-squad contests over traditional practice matches.

    The key factors influencing Team India's decision, according to Rohit, include the distinct nature of wickets and the quality of the opposition players encountered in practice matches. He highlighted the discrepancy between the bounce and pace experienced in actual match pitches versus those encountered in practice games.

    "We have been playing practice matches in the last 4-5 years. We also tried to play first-class matches. The wicket that you get in the matches, you won't get that in the practice matches. It is better that we prepare according to our requirements, we prepare the pitch according to our requirements. We can have control of the ground," explained Rohit during the media conference.

    Drawing examples from past tours, Rohit emphasized the considerable variation in conditions, citing instances where practice pitches failed to replicate the bounce seen in actual matches. He pointed out the contrasting experiences, such as the ball flying over the head in matches compared to limited bounce in practice sessions.

    While expressing openness to playing practice Tests on tours, Rohit underscored the necessity for the conditions in such matches to closely resemble those encountered in actual Test matches. The captain emphasized the team's preference for facing their own bowlers and tailoring pitch preparations to align with their specific requirements, ensuring better adaptability to the challenges presented in Test cricket.

