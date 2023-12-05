Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Deeply concerned': Australian cricketer David Warner rallies support for Chennai amid devastating floods

    In a heartfelt Instagram post, David Warner extended his thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by the devastating floods in Chennai, urging everyone to prioritise safety and seek higher ground if necessary.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Australian cricketer David Warner has taken to social media to express his deep concern for the ongoing floods affecting numerous areas in Chennai. The continuous downpour on Monday was a result of the severe cyclonic storm Michaung looming over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, severely impacting the city and its neighbouring districts.

    In a heartfelt Instagram post, Warner extended his thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by the natural disaster, urging everyone to prioritise safety and seek higher ground if necessary. The cricketer also called on his followers to join hands and contribute to relief efforts, emphasising the importance of coming together to support the affected communities.

    Also read: Chennai unites amid floods: From helping homeless to stray dogs, heartwarming videos of solidarity go viral

    "I’m deeply concerned about the ongoing floods affecting many areas in Chennai," said Warner on Instagram along with a video of the devastating floods in Chennai.

    The Australian cricketer added, "My thoughts are with all those who are impacted by this natural disaster. It’s important for everyone to stay safe, seek higher ground if necessary."

    "If you’re in a position to help, please consider supporting relief efforts or offering assistance to those in need. Let’s come together to support where we can," Warner added.

    The Australian cricketer's call to action is a powerful plea for collective support. By urging his followers to contribute to relief efforts, Warner exemplifies the role that influencers and public figures can play in mobilizing resources and generating awareness.

    David Warner's Instagram post goes beyond the realm of cricket, showcasing his compassion and concern for humanity at large. As communities in Chennai navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing floods, Warner's call for support serves as a beacon of hope.

    The cricketer's message resonates globally, urging people to prioritize safety, extend a helping hand, and stand united in the face of adversity. In a world that often feels divided, instances like these remind us of the power of compassion and collective action.

    Also read: Chennai floods 2023: Suriya, Karthi vow financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for relief works

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
