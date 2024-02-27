Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct

    Delhi Capitals' pacer, Arundhati Reddy, has been fined 10% of her match fees for violating the Women's Premier League (WPL) Code of Conduct during the match against UP Warriorz.

    cricket WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals' bowler Arundhati Reddy has incurred a 10% match fee fine for violating the Women's Premier League (WPL) code of conduct in relation to on-field behavior during the match against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. Despite contributing to Delhi Capitals' nine-wicket victory with a wicket against the Warriorz at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday night, the 26-year-old was penalised for admitting to a Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL's Code of Conduct.

    This offense pertains to the use of language, actions, or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal. The Match Referee's decision for Level 1 breaches is deemed final and binding, as stated by the WPL. The specific details of the breach were not further elaborated in the statement.

    "Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL's Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match.

    "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added, without elaborating further," it added.

    Also Read: Fit-again Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Fit-again Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals osf

    Fit-again Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

    cricket Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes record for fastest T20I century against Nepal in Tri-Nation opener osf

    Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes record for fastest T20I century against Nepal in Tri-Nation opener

    England star has 'man crush' on India's Dhruv Jurel: Ben Stokes reveals name after series defeat in Ranchi snt

    England star has 'man crush' on India's Dhruv Jurel: Ben Stokes reveals name after series defeat in Ranchi

    cricket Ben Stokes lauds England's resilience despite series defeat to dominant India osf

    Ben Stokes lauds England's resilience despite series defeat to dominant India

    Confident you'll overcome this injury with courage PM Modi to Shami after pacer undergoes ankle surgery snt

    'Confident you'll overcome this injury with courage': PM Modi wishes Shami speedy recovery after ankle surgery

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Speaker orders SIT probe against activist Manoj Jarange over 'Fadnavis trying to kill me' remark AJR

    Maharashtra Speaker orders SIT probe against activist Manoj Jarange over 'Fadnavis trying to kill me' remark

    cricket Fit-again Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals osf

    Fit-again Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

    Mystery ship vanished 120 years ago with 32 crew members finally unearthed in Australia avv

    Mystery ship vanished 120 years ago with 32 crew members finally unearthed in Australia

    Kremlin warns of conflict with NATO if alliance troops engage in Ukraine snt

    Kremlin warns of conflict with NATO if alliance troops engage in Ukraine

    MWC 2024 Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    MWC 2024: Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon