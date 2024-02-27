Fit-again Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

In a boost for Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from his injury, has been named in the squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

Days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cautioned centrally-contracted players for not prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is reportedly back in action after recovering from back spasms. He is set to play a key role in the Ranji semi-final clash between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. The out-of-form Indian batter aims to turn his fortunes around in this crucial encounter for Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer was excluded from India's squad for the last three Tests against England in February, with India testing its bench strength and securing a 3-1 series lead. Iyer, who faced recurring back troubles, had missed the quarter-final due to back spasms but is now available for selection in Mumbai's Ranji semi-final.

Confirming his fitness, Iyer is expected to feature in Mumbai's lineup against Tamil Nadu at the Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC ground. The semi-final showdown is scheduled for Saturday, where Iyer's return adds strength to Mumbai's batting.

In addition to Iyer, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan are also likely to be part of Tamil Nadu's lineup. Iyer had utilised the opening round of the Ranji Trophy for practice ahead of the England Test series and missed the IPL 2023 due to a back injury. He is set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

