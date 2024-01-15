Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli asking security officials to be kind with Indore fan who hugged Indian icon wins hearts (WATCH)

    In an unexpected event during the India vs Afghanistan T20I at Holkar Stadium, a young fan breached security, hugged, and touched Virat Kohli's feet.

    In an incident at the Holkar Stadium in Indore during the India vs Afghanistan T20I, a young man was detained by police after he managed to breach security and reached Virat Kohli, hugging him. India secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I, clinching the series win on Sunday in Indore. Axar Patel's stellar bowling performance restricted Afghanistan to 172 on a placid pitch at the Holkar Stadium. Subsequently, rapid half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube ensured India's triumph with 26 balls to spare.

    The match marked the T20I comeback of former India captain Virat Kohli, who hadn't played in the format since November 2022. The crowd in Indore fervently chanted Kohli's name throughout the match, even when he was in the dugout after his dismissal during India's chase. There was a brief disruption during the Afghanistan innings when a spectator breached security, reached the ground, and approached Kohli. The individual touched Kohli's feet and embraced him before being escorted off the field.

    Following his detainment, the police took the young man to Tukoganj police station. A police official revealed that the individual had a valid ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium through the Narendra Hirwani Gate. Describing him as a passionate Kohli fan, the official mentioned that the individual climbed the fence of the spectators' gallery with the intent of meeting the cricket star.

    Also Read: IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: India clinches unassailable lead with convincing win over Afghanistan in Indore

    IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: India clinches unassailable lead with convincing win over Afghanistan in Indore

    Juan James named captain of South Africa Under-19 amid safety concerns and leadership change

    IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: India's bowling brilliance restricts Afghanistan to 172 in Indore

    Yuvraj Singh reveals attempt to join Gujarat Titans as mentor was declined by Ashish Nehra

    Sarfaraz Khan's continues to impress against England Lions despite International snub

    North Korea claims it tested new missile with hypersonic warhead

    Relocate or face job loss: Apple is shutting down its AI team, over 120 employees to be impacted

    Fire breaks out in closed BMC school in Mumbai's Parel (WATCH)

    What's the difference between Makaravilakku and Makara Jyothi?

    Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer to Barbie, here's who won what

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

