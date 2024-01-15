Virat Kohli asking security officials to be kind with Indore fan who hugged Indian icon wins hearts (WATCH)

In an incident at the Holkar Stadium in Indore during the India vs Afghanistan T20I, a young man was detained by police after he managed to breach security and reached Virat Kohli, hugging him. India secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I, clinching the series win on Sunday in Indore. Axar Patel's stellar bowling performance restricted Afghanistan to 172 on a placid pitch at the Holkar Stadium. Subsequently, rapid half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube ensured India's triumph with 26 balls to spare.

The match marked the T20I comeback of former India captain Virat Kohli, who hadn't played in the format since November 2022. The crowd in Indore fervently chanted Kohli's name throughout the match, even when he was in the dugout after his dismissal during India's chase. There was a brief disruption during the Afghanistan innings when a spectator breached security, reached the ground, and approached Kohli. The individual touched Kohli's feet and embraced him before being escorted off the field.

Following his detainment, the police took the young man to Tukoganj police station. A police official revealed that the individual had a valid ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium through the Narendra Hirwani Gate. Describing him as a passionate Kohli fan, the official mentioned that the individual climbed the fence of the spectators' gallery with the intent of meeting the cricket star.

