IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: India clinches unassailable lead with convincing win over Afghanistan in Indore

India secures an unassailable lead in the three-match series with a commanding 6-wicket victory over Afghanistan! The Indian batsmen showcased exceptional ball-striking, achieving a convincing win with 26 balls to spare.

In the initial phase, India, opting to bowl first after winning the toss, efficiently dismantled Afghanistan's top order. Despite Gulbadin Naib's explosive half-century (57 off 35) that injected some momentum, the innings lost steam after his departure in the 12th over.

Contributions from Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were notable but fell short on the batting-friendly pitch. The final over bowled by Arshdeep Singh witnessed a flurry of wickets, including run-outs, as Afghanistan concluded their innings at 172 in precisely 20 overs.

India's bowling performance was spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh (3/32), while Ravi Bishnoi (2/39) and Axar Patel (2/17) chipped in with crucial wickets. Shivam Dube (1/36) also made a notable contribution with the ball.

In response, India faced an early setback with Rohit Sharma departing for a duck. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal's scintillating innings of 68 off 34 balls, featuring five 4s and six 6s, set the tone for the chase. Jaiswal formed impactful partnerships with Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube.

Kohli's quickfire 29 off 16 balls displayed his intent, while Dube's explosive 63 not out off 32 balls, including five 4s and four 6s, ensured India's comfortable chase. Karim Janat managed to scalp Jaiswal and Jitesh Sharma in the same over, but it didn't alter the course of the game. Rinku Singh (9* off 9) joined Dube to steer India to victory in the 16th over.

