    Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad trolled after expressing desire for Brad Pitt to play him in biopic (WATCH)

    Despite being on the sidelines of international cricket, Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad grabs attention with a revelation during a TV interview, where he suggests Hollywood star Brad Pitt as the ideal actor to play him in a biopic.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    Amidst his absence from the national cricket squad, Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad, who last played for the national side in October 2019, has remained on the sidelines due to a combination of bad form and Pakistan's strategic shift towards building a younger team. Despite this, Shehzad recently caught attention in Pakistan during a TV interview where he was asked about his ideal choice for an actor to portray him in a biopic. Much to the amusement of the host, Shehzad humorously suggested Hollywood star Brad Pitt for the role.

    In a separate development, Shehzad made headlines by opting out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Expressing frustration and attributing his decision to a perceived "deliberate effort" by all six franchises to exclude him, the right-handed batter, who had a commendable performance in the National T20 Cup, decided to retire from the PSL. Despite his notable domestic form, Shehzad found no takers during the PSL draft held the previous year.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
    Video Icon