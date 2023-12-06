Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury

As the Indian cricket team embarks on a comprehensive all-format tour of South Africa, the spotlight is on the fitness of pace sensation Mohammed Shami, grappling with an ankle injury.

As the Indian cricket team embarks on an extensive all-format tour of South Africa lasting a month, the primary focus is on the fitness of Mohammed Shami. The highly-regarded Indian pacer, known for his prowess in seam and swing bowling, is currently grappling with ankle issues. While there is still time for the team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide on his participation, Shami's ankle is currently a cause for apprehension.

Shami has been included in the squad for the two-Test series but has sensibly been rested for the white-ball segment of the tour, encompassing three T20Is and three ODIs. Additionally, he is listed for the three-day warm-up game preceding the Test series, commencing on December 26 at Centurion in Pretoria. The BCCI, while announcing the squads on November 30, stated that Shami's involvement in the tour hinges on his recovery.

"Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness," remarked the BCCI during the squad announcement on November 30. Sources suggest that Shami has been contending with an ankle issue, a concern that has lingered since the World Cup. Despite emerging as the top wicket-taker in the World Cup, Shami played through discomfort, particularly noticeable during the landing phase while bowling.

The Indian team is set to depart for Durban via Dubai from Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday. Coach Rahul Dravid and the entire support staff will accompany the Twenty20 squad, captained by Suryakumar Yadav. The inaugural Twenty20 match is slated for December 10 at Kingsmead in Durban.

