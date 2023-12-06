Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury

    As the Indian cricket team embarks on a comprehensive all-format tour of South Africa, the spotlight is on the fitness of pace sensation Mohammed Shami, grappling with an ankle injury.

    Cricket Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    As the Indian cricket team embarks on an extensive all-format tour of South Africa lasting a month, the primary focus is on the fitness of Mohammed Shami. The highly-regarded Indian pacer, known for his prowess in seam and swing bowling, is currently grappling with ankle issues. While there is still time for the team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide on his participation, Shami's ankle is currently a cause for apprehension.

    Shami has been included in the squad for the two-Test series but has sensibly been rested for the white-ball segment of the tour, encompassing three T20Is and three ODIs. Additionally, he is listed for the three-day warm-up game preceding the Test series, commencing on December 26 at Centurion in Pretoria. The BCCI, while announcing the squads on November 30, stated that Shami's involvement in the tour hinges on his recovery.

    "Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness," remarked the BCCI during the squad announcement on November 30. Sources suggest that Shami has been contending with an ankle issue, a concern that has lingered since the World Cup. Despite emerging as the top wicket-taker in the World Cup, Shami played through discomfort, particularly noticeable during the landing phase while bowling.

    The Indian team is set to depart for Durban via Dubai from Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday. Coach Rahul Dravid and the entire support staff will accompany the Twenty20 squad, captained by Suryakumar Yadav. The inaugural Twenty20 match is slated for December 10 at Kingsmead in Durban.

    Also Read: Shubman Gill's remarkable 2023 cricket journey: From stellar performances to World Cup setback

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shubman Gill's remarkable 2023 cricket journey: From Stellar performances to World Cup setback osf

    Shubman Gill's remarkable 2023 cricket journey: From stellar performances to World Cup setback

    cricket Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarifies role in Virat Kohli's captaincy exit osf

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarifies role in Virat Kohli's captaincy exit

    cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour osf

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour

    Deeply concerned Australian cricketer David Warner rallies support for Chennai amid devastating floods snt

    'Deeply concerned': Australian cricketer David Warner rallies support for Chennai amid devastating floods

    cricket Hardik Pandya's journey to fitness: NCA unveils tailored 18-week rehabilitation program osf

    Hardik Pandya's journey to fitness: NCA unveils tailored 18-week rehabilitation program

    Recent Stories

    KIFF 2023: CM Mamata Banerjee reveals why Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan could not attend festival; Read ATG

    KIFF 2023: CM Mamata Banerjee reveals why Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan could not attend festival; Read

    Apple now considers THIS first-gen iPhone as vintage gcw

    Apple now considers THIS first-gen iPhone as 'vintage'

    Volleyball Club World Championship kicks off in Bengaluru today vkp

    Volleyball Club World Championship kicks off in Bengaluru today

    Chhattisgarh Father of Mahadev app's accused found dead under suspicious circumstances; cops suspect suicide AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Father of Mahadev app's accused found dead under suspicious circumstances; cops suspect suicide

    Kerala: Youth Congress State Secretary accused of extorting money with fake Health Dept appointment letters anr

    Kerala: Youth Congress State Secretary accused of extorting money with fake Health Dept appointment letters

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon