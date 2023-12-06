Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shubman Gill's remarkable 2023 cricket journey: From stellar performances to World Cup setback

    Despite the bittersweet experience of missing out on the Cricket World Cup, Gill remains optimistic about redemption in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    Shubman Gill showcased stellar form across all three cricket formats, delivering exceptional performances, particularly in ODI cricket during 2023. In what has undeniably been a stellar year for Shubman Gill, the talented opener of the Indian cricket team exhibited outstanding form across all three formats. His standout performances in ODI cricket, where he amassed an extraordinary 1584 runs in 29 matches at an impressive average of 63.36, have positioned him as the leading run-scorer for the year, marked by five centuries. However, in a recent conversation, the young cricketer admitted that the disappointment of losing in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final cast a shadow on his otherwise stellar year. Gill, however, remains optimistic, highlighting the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024 as an opportunity for redemption.

    "I believe it has been an exceptional year for me, but the setback of missing out on the World Cup did dampen the spirits a bit. Fortunately, we have another World Cup next year, and we are eagerly anticipating the opportunity," said Shubman 

    "As we look ahead to the next year, there's the upcoming World Cup, a crucial Test series in Australia, and the South Africa series on the horizon. The Test series in Australia and South Africa are significant challenges that I am eagerly looking forward to," he added.

    Gill is set to shoulder additional responsibilities in 2024 as he steps into the role of captain for the Gujarat Titans following the departure of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. With Pandya making a sensational move back to the Mumbai Indians, Gill will lead the side, possibly with Rashid Khan as the vice-captain.

    "Captaining the Gujarat Titans is an exciting challenge, offering immense learning opportunities. I hope to leverage these experiences to enhance my skills and contribute positively in the upcoming year," he expressed.

    Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
