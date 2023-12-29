Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain

Sri Lanka Cricket is poised to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain, while Dimuth Karunaratne continues to lead the Test squad.

Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to be named the captain of the Sri Lanka T20 squad, with Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed to remain the Test Captain. Sri Lanka Cricket is likely to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new captain for T20Is. The bowling all-rounder, currently recovering from an injury sustained during the Lanka Premier League in August, missed the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup earlier this year.

The SLC Selection Committee is set to meet again to finalise the decision ahead of Zimbabwe's Tour of Sri Lanka in January 2024. Hasaranga, a crucial figure in Sri Lanka's bowling line-up, topped the wicket charts during the Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier, securing Sri Lanka's spot for the mega event in India.

Sri Lanka will face Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series followed by three T20Is starting from January 6 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Hasaranga, released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL mini-auction for Rs 1.50 crore, is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming matches.

Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports