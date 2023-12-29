Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain

    Sri Lanka Cricket is poised to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain, while Dimuth Karunaratne continues to lead the Test squad.

    cricket Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to be named the captain of the Sri Lanka T20 squad, with Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed to remain the Test Captain. Sri Lanka Cricket is likely to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new captain for T20Is. The bowling all-rounder, currently recovering from an injury sustained during the Lanka Premier League in August, missed the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup earlier this year.

    The SLC Selection Committee is set to meet again to finalise the decision ahead of Zimbabwe's Tour of Sri Lanka in January 2024. Hasaranga, a crucial figure in Sri Lanka's bowling line-up, topped the wicket charts during the Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier, securing Sri Lanka's spot for the mega event in India.

    Sri Lanka will face Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series followed by three T20Is starting from January 6 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Hasaranga, released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL mini-auction for Rs 1.50 crore, is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming matches.

    Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 6:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH) osf

    Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year snt

    2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Boost for India as Jadeja starts training; likely to be available for Cape Town clash snt

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Boost for India as Jadeja starts training; likely to be available for Cape Town clash

    Recent Stories

    Spotted Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol; celebrities exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol; celebrities exude glamour

    Farewell to Captain Vijayakanth: DMDK office hosts final rites with 72-gun salute in Chennai (WATCH) AJR

    Farewell to Captain Vijayakanth: DMDK office hosts final rites with 72-gun salute in Chennai (WATCH)

    Football Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach osf

    Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach

    Imran Khan's PTI granted jail meetings for election planning: Islamabad High Court decision AJR

    Imran Khan's PTI granted jail meetings for election planning: Islamabad High Court decision

    WATCH Purported video showcasing demolition of mosque in China goes viral; sparks outburst snt

    WATCH: Purported video showcasing demolition of mosque in China goes viral; sparks outburst

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon