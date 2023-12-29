IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports

Avesh Khan has been included in India's squad for the upcoming 2nd Test against South Africa.

Avesh Khan has been enlisted by the Indian team management to strengthen the pace attack for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. According to reports this decision underscores the team's strategic initiative to enhance its bowling prowess for the forthcoming match against South Africa. The fast bowler's addition adds depth to the team as they gear up for a crucial match in the ongoing series.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3 rd-7 th January 2024 in Cape Town” the statement from BCCI read.

Dean Elgar and Kagiso Rabada joined forces to dismantle the Indian side led by Rohit Sharma in the first Test, securing a resounding victory by an innings and 32 runs.

Adding to India's woes, they faced a morale setback with a 10% match fees fine and a deduction of two World Test Championship points due to a slow over-rate in Centurion. Consequently, the Indian team now holds the sixth position in the standings with 14 points, while South Africa claims the top spot.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

