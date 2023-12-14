Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    South Africa vs India: Suryakumar Yadav injured while fielding in the 3rd T20I

    In a gripping T20 International showdown between India and South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav faced an unfortunate twist of fate as he suffered an injury during fielding.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

    While actively participating in the field, Suryakumar Yadav unfortunately suffered an injury, compelling him to exit the field in evident distress. The ongoing third T20 match between India and South Africa in Johannesburg witnessed India taking the batting stance after losing the toss. They managed to score 201 runs in this match, highlighted by an outstanding century from Suryakumar Yadav. However, a turn of events occurred during fielding when Suryakumar Yadav incurred an injury, leading to his departure from the field. Despite receiving initial aid from the physio, his discomfort persisted, ultimately necessitating his removal from the playing area.

    Suryakumar Yadav's Injury Incident:

    In the third T20 match against South Africa, as Team India assumed their fielding positions, Suryakumar Yadav faced a leg injury. During the third over of the South African innings, on the third delivery bowled by Mohammad Siraj, Riza Hendricks played a shot, scoring 2 runs. While chasing the ball, Suryakumar sprinted and bent down, resulting in a severe twist to his ankle. Subsequently, he promptly took a seat on the ground. Despite initial first aid, Suryakumar displayed noticeable discomfort, evident from his facial expressions. With the assistance of the physio and the support staff, Suryakumar was carried off the field, unable to put weight on his leg. The entire cricket community now eagerly awaits updates on Suryakumar's injury, with collective hopes for a swift recovery and his return to the field.

    Suryakumar Yadav's Exceptional Batting:

    In the third T20 match against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav exhibited extraordinary batting skills, delivering a remarkable innings of 100 runs off 56 balls. This stellar performance included 7 boundaries and 8 sixes, showcasing a strike rate of 178.57. With this century, Suryakumar has now achieved a milestone, securing his position with the most centuries in T20 Internationals, surpassing Rohit Sharma.

