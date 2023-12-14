Last Over Drama: Jitesh Sharma gets hit-wicket in the 3rd T20I between South Africa and India

The 3rd T20I clash between South Africa and India concluded with unexpected 2nd last-ball drama as Jitesh Sharma fell victim to a hit-wicket. The gripping moment added a twist to the intense encounter, leaving cricket fans on the edge of their seats.

