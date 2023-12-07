Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Smile when world is all about attention': Gambhir's cryptic post after Sreesanth's outburst

    Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth, renowned for their pivotal roles in India's triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, became embroiled in an unpleasant altercation during a Legends League Cricket match.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth, celebrated for their roles in India's victories at the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup, found themselves entangled in a heated verbal spat during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match. The unpleasant incident unfolded in Surat on Wednesday when the Gujarat Giants' Sreesanth and India Capitals' Gautam Gambhir engaged in a heated exchange.

    Although the exact trigger for the altercation remains unclear, Sreesanth, representing Gujarat Giants, was observed giving a prolonged stare to Gautam Gambhir of India Capitals after conceding boundaries. The former Indian cricket team opener reciprocated with a stare. A viral video later depicted the duo coming face to face in an animated confrontation.

    Following the match, Sreesanth took to expressing his discontent, accusing Gautam Gambhir of unnecessary conflicts with colleagues and asserting that he uttered inappropriate statements. Sreesanth hinted at revealing the specifics of Gambhir's remarks.

    Gautam Gambhir posted a cryptic message on Thursday, stating, "Smile when the world is all about attention!" The social media exchange adds an unexpected chapter to the legacies of these cricketing icons.

    Also Read: EXPLOSIVE! Sreesanth claims Gautam Gambhir repeatedly called him a 'fixer' during LLC 2023 match (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
