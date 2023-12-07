Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EXPLOSIVE! Sreesanth claims Gautam Gambhir repeatedly called him a 'fixer' during LLC 2023 match (WATCH)

    In a recent match of the 2023 Legends League Cricket, Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir engaged in a heated exchange, where Gambhir allegedly persistently called Sreesanth a "fixer."

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Sreesanth has disclosed that during their heated exchange in the Eliminator of the 2023 Legends League Cricket on Wednesday (December 7), Gautam Gambhir persistently referred to him as a "fixer." The confrontation unfolded as Sreesanth, representing the Gujarat Giants, faced Gambhir's onslaught during the match in Surat. The cricketer, previously banned for life due to his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing saga, later acquitted, claimed that Gambhir not only used offensive language but also continuously labeled him with the term "fixer."

    In the course of the Eliminator against India Capitals, Sreesanth faced a six and a four from Gautam Gambhir, prompting an alleged stare-down from Sreesanth. The situation escalated after the powerplay, leading to a heated exchange between the two players, involving the intervention of umpires.

    Taking to Instagram, Sreesanth shared his side of the story, asserting that he refrained from using any offensive or abusive language. Instead, he expressed disbelief at Gambhir's choice of words, recounting the derogatory term "fixer" being repeatedly used against him.

     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
