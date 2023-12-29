Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor; cricket career hangs in the balance

    Nepal's former national cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane was on Friday convicted by a court in Kathmandu for the rape of a minor.

    Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor; cricket career hangs in the balance snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 9:38 PM IST

     

    On Friday, a court in Kathmandu convicted Sandeep Lamichhane, the former captain of Nepal's national cricket team, for the rape of a minor. In January of this year, Lamichhane was arrested based on accusations from a 17-year-old girl who claimed that the cricketer assaulted her in a hotel room in Kathmandu. Despite being released by the court earlier, the 23-year-old Lamichhane, Nepal's most prominent cricketer and the first player from the country to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), now faces legal consequences for the charges.

    Sandeep Lamichhane made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Delhi Capitals franchise in 2018. On Friday, Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal, presiding over a single bench, issued the verdict after concluding the final hearings that began the previous Sunday, as reported by the Kathmandu Post.

    The Kathmandu District Court convicted Lamichhane of rape, and the upcoming hearing will determine the jail term for the senior member of the national team. Currently out on bail, Lamichhane was released on January 12 following the order of the Patan High Court. In response to Lamichhane's review petition, a joint bench of judges Dhruva Raj Nanda and Ramesh Dahal directed his release on a bail bond of Rs 2 million under specific conditions.

    On November 4, 2022, the Kathmandu District Court issued an order to transfer Sandeep Lamichhane to the central jail located in Sundhara after a detention hearing. In response to this decision, Lamichhane appealed to the high court.

    The Kathmandu District Attorney's Office filed a case against Lamichhane, accusing him of raping a girl on August 21. The minor filed a case against the cricketer on September 6 at the Metropolitan Police Circle in Gaushala. Lamichhane was subsequently arrested on October 6 at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his return from Trinidad & Tobago, where he had participated in the Caribbean Premier League.

    In the chargesheet, the district attorney sought compensation from Lamichhane for the purported physical and mental distress inflicted upon the victim. Following the filing of the chargesheet, Lamichhane's bank account and property were subjected to freezing.

    Known for his crafty leg-spin and a formidable googly, Lamichhane was highly sought after in prominent T20 leagues globally, such as the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

     

    The exceptionally talented cricketer boasts the distinction of being the world's second-fastest bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets and the third-fastest to achieve the milestone of 50 T20I wickets. Lamichhane's most recent international outing took place in August of this year when he participated in a T20I match against Kenya.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 9:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain osf

    Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain

    cricket Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH) osf

    Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year snt

    2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year

    Recent Stories

    France flight row: Hunt on for masterminds of 'human trafficking' network; upto Rs 1.2 cr paid to agents snt

    France flight row: Hunt on for masterminds of 'human trafficking' network; upto Rs 1.2 cr paid to agents

    12 zodiac signs, 12 predictions for 2024: 'New Nostradamus' forecasts your year ahead (WATCH) snt

    12 zodiac signs, 12 predictions for 2024: 'New Nostradamus' forecasts your year ahead (WATCH)

    Massive International money laundering cartel busted; arrests in India, Hong Kong

    Massive! International money laundering cartel busted; arrests in India, Hong Kong

    Football Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more osf

    Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more

    cricket Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain osf

    Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon