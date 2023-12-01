Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Don't deserve to end like this': 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal announces comeback date

    Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, breaks his silence after a year-long absence from competitive play.

    cricket Rafael Nadal announces comeback, Set to play at Brisbane international in January osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 7:26 PM IST

    Having been absent from much of the competitive tennis scene in 2023, Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal is poised to make his comeback in 2024. The 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed his return to the court, announcing his participation in the Brisbane International in Australia scheduled for January. Nadal, currently ranked No.663 in the ATP Rankings, shared the news through a video on his social media platform.

    After nearly a year-long hiatus, Nadal expressed his eagerness to return, stating in a social media video, "After a year of not competing, it is time to come back. It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there." Additionally, Nadal emphasized his belief that he has worked diligently throughout his sports career and intends to conclude it on a more fitting note than a press conference.

    The 37-year-old Spaniard, sidelined since injuring his hip flexor in the second round of the Australian Open last January, has not participated in any tour events. Although details about his involvement in the Australian Open 2024 remain undisclosed, Nadal is anticipated to be part of the tournament, marking a significant return to competitive tennis after a prolonged absence.

