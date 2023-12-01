Pakistan team unwelcomed in Australia? No officials present as players load their own luggage (WATCH)

In a surprising and unprecedented turn of events, the Pakistani cricket team encountered an embarrassing moment upon their arrival at Canberra Airport ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against Australia.

Pakistani cricket faced an embarrassing reception on Australian soil as the team arrived in Canberra, Sydney, for the first match of their 3-test series against the World Test champions. Despite their efforts to regroup after a disappointing ICC World Cup 2023 and subsequent management changes, a humiliating incident unfolded at Canberra airport.

Pakistan team has reached Australia to play 3 match Test series starting December 14.



Pakistani players loaded their luggage on the truck as no official was present. pic.twitter.com/H65ofZnhlF — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 1, 2023

In an unusual turn of events, players from the Pakistani cricket team were seen loading their own luggage onto a pick-up truck, with no representatives from the Pakistani embassy or Australian management present to receive them. The incident, captured in leaked footage, added another layer of embarrassment for Pakistani Cricket, as the team prepared for the upcoming series, starting with a practice match against the Australia President XI on December 6 and the first official test in Perth from December 14.

As of now, no official statements or complaints have been issued by any party involved.

The transformation within the Pakistani cricket setup began after the ICC 2023 World Cup in India, marked by changes in management. Muhammed Hafeez took over as the chief selector, replacing Inzamam-ul-Haq, while Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach, with Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal stepping into their roles. The most significant change occurred in the captaincy, with regular captain Babar Azam relinquishing his duties in all three formats.

Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood were appointed as the T20i and Test captains, respectively, by the Pakistani Cricket Board. However, no official announcement regarding the ODI captaincy has been made at this point.

