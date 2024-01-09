Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PCB to parts ways with Mickey Arthur over contract clause discrepancy

    Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bids farewell to Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick after discovering a contractual discrepancy regarding the absence of an NCA (National Cricket Academy) clause.

    cricket PCB to parts ways with Mickey Arthur over contract clause discrepancy osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    Mickey Arthur, along with two other coaches, has been removed from their positions by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a supposed absence of an NCA (National Cricket Academy) 'clause' in their contracts. The trio, who were integral to the Pakistan team management during the Asia Cup and World Cup, opted for vacations upon their return to Lahore from India, only to be informed that their services were no longer required.

    The decision to part ways comes on the heels of the national team's lackluster performance, including a disappointing World Cup campaign. PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf and chief operating officer Salman Naseer are set to negotiate a final settlement with the departing coaches.

    Initially informed that they would be assigned to the National Cricket Academy, working alongside the newly appointed director, Mohammad Hafeez, the coaches were later found to lack a contractual obligation to make such a transition permanently. Subsequently, Mickey Arthur, currently with Derbyshire, and the others, have reached an amicable agreement with the PCB to terminate their contracts.

    The board will compensate the trio with several months' salaries. Additionally, Andrew Puttick, the batting coach, had already informed the PCB about his new assignment with Afghanistan before accepting the contract. Similarly, Grant Bradburn has notified the PCB that Glamorgan, an English county, is interested in hiring him as their head coach.

    The Pakistan team's recent 3-0 whitewash in Australia, despite the inclusion of a new team director and coaches, further fueled the decision. Notably, Arthur, Puttick, and Bradburn were appointed by the PCB during the tenure of the previous chairman of the cricket management committee, Najam Sethi, in April-May last year.

    Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Im a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram Keshav Maharaj on 'fitting' Ram Siya Ram entrance song snt

    'I'm a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram': Keshav Maharaj on 'fitting' Ram Siya Ram entrance song

    cricket This Pakistan cricketer picks Brad Pitt as the ideal actor for his biopic (WATCH) osf

    Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad trolled after expressing desire for Brad Pitt to play him in biopic (WATCH)

    cricket 'Biggest achievement of my life': Mohammed Shami after winning prestigious Arjuna Award (WATCH) osf

    'Biggest achievement of my life': Mohammed Shami after winning prestigious Arjuna Award (WATCH)

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis

    Cricket Hardik Pandya's injury update: The all rounder's return looms after ankle injury sustained in the World Cup osf

    Hardik Pandya's injury update: The all rounder's return looms after ankle injury sustained in the World Cup

    Recent Stories

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 Popular Dog Breeds in Indian 2024 RBA

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 Popular Dog Breeds in 2024

    UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons' avv

    UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons'

    Alert: Bottled water holds 2.4 lakh invisible microplastic particles rkn

    Alert: Bottled water holds 2.4 lakh invisible microplastic particles

    Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 places to visit in Gujarat for kite festival ATG

    Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 places to visit in Gujarat for kite festival

    Lakshadweep to Goa-7 Pet-friendly beaches in India RBA

    Lakshadweep to Goa-7 Pet-friendly beaches in India

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon