ODI World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium's poor outfield raises questions after the India vs England fixture

The outfield at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium faced harsh criticism after England cricketer Liam Livingstone suffered an injury while attempting a catch in the 2023 Cricket World Cup match against India.

The outfield at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium came under severe scrutiny following a fielding injury to England cricketer Liam Livingstone during the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The incident occurred in the match between India and England when Livingstone attempted a catch after a misjudged shot by Rohit Sharma. However, as he dove forward to complete the catch, the outfield surface gave way, resulting in Livingstone's injury. This incident raised significant concerns among fans and further highlighted the ongoing issues with the outfield. Notably, the outfield in Dharamsala had already faced criticism, and despite renovations during the Indian Premier League (IPL), problems persist.

In a separate development, India's Mohammed Shami led a remarkable bowling performance, guiding India to a resounding 100-run victory over England. The win solidified India's unbeaten streak in the World Cup and dealt a severe blow to England's hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Chasing a target of 230 in Lucknow, England struggled and was bowled out for 129 in 34.5 overs. India, led by captain Rohit Sharma's 87, had posted a total of 229-9, which proved sufficient on a challenging pitch. Shami, with figures of 4-22, and Jasprit Bumrah, who took three wickets, were instrumental in sealing the victory.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India's bowling coach lauds Shami and Bumrah's tactical expertise in the mega event