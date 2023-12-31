Nasser Hussain predicts Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to dominate world cricket in the year 2024 (WATCH)

Nasser Hussain has selected his top batters for a successful 2024 season, naming both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam from India and Pakistan, respectively. The former England captain expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli's exceptional batting performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, highlighting the technical brilliance and mental composure displayed by the Indian star. Kohli's remarkable year included becoming the highest run-scorer in the World Cup with 765 runs in 11 innings, earning him the Player of the Tournament award. Nasser Hussain emphasized that Kohli's outstanding form bodes well for India.

In addition, Hussain highlighted the significance of Babar Azam's upcoming season for Pakistan, especially with the T20 World Cup 2024 on the horizon. Having relinquished captaincy duties, Babar is expected to focus on delivering substantial runs for his team. Hussain emphasized the crucial role Babar plays in Pakistan's success and noted the importance of his contributions, particularly in the T20 format. After a less impactful ODI World Cup 2023, where Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals, Babar Azam concluded the year with 1065 runs in 25 ODIs, maintaining an average of 46.30.

Also Read: From Cricket to the Football pitch: Sanju Samson's spirited game at Kerala Sevens goes viral (WATCH)