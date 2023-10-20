Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga

    The Mumbai Indians have made a significant coaching announcement by appointing former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga as their new bowling coach, swiftly filling the void left by the departure of Shane Bond.

    cricket Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    In an official announcement, the Mumbai Indians have appointed former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga as their new bowling coach, swiftly filling the void left by the departure of Shane Bond. Lasith Malinga, aged 40, who had been a key player for the five-time champions during his prime, will now be part of the coaching team led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kieron Pollard, as they prepare for the upcoming season. The franchise anticipates a strong partnership among these three former cricketers in the team's dugout.

    Prior to this, Malinga had served as the bowling coach for MI New York in Major League Cricket and MI Cape Town in SA20.

    Malinga expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I am eager to work closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit, and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose performance I greatly admired last season. Additionally, I look forward to nurturing the young MI talent, which possesses great potential, all backed by the passionate MI Paltan."

    Throughout his cricket career, Malinga played a pivotal role in securing numerous crucial victories, both for Sri Lanka in international cricket and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

    Having been associated with the Mumbai Indians for nearly 13 years since 2008, Malinga spent 11 years as a player and one year (in IPL 2018) as a bowling mentor for MI. He also contributed as a part of the MI New York staff this year.

    Malinga's tenure with the extended MI franchise, including MI New York and MI Cape Town, resulted in seven trophies, comprising four IPL titles, two CLT20 titles, and one MLC title.

    Malinga, who retired from professional cricket in 2021, had also been involved with the Rajasthan Royals until the current year.

    In regard to Shane Bond, he had been an integral part of the MI setup since 2015, playing a crucial role in their four IPL title victories as the team's bowling coach.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's team combination and strategy for the clash with Australia osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's team combination and strategy for the clash with Australia

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul hopes Indian batters deliver more centuries as mega event goes on snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul hopes Indian batters deliver more centuries as mega event goes on

    Recent Stories

    Navy gets Imphal, one of India's largest destroyers and first to be armed with upgraded BrahMos

    Navy gets Imphal, one of India's largest destroyers and first to be armed with upgraded BrahMos

    Divine odyssey: 8 enchanting temples of Karnataka that illuminate Navratri festivities snt eai

    Divine odyssey: 8 enchanting temples of Karnataka that illuminate Navratri festivities

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Which is better for you gcw

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which is better for you?

    Durga Puja 2023: 7 authentic Chinese restaurants in Kolkata ATG

    Durga Puja 2023: 7 authentic Chinese restaurants in Kolkata

    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ vma

    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon