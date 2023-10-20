Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga

The Mumbai Indians have made a significant coaching announcement by appointing former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga as their new bowling coach, swiftly filling the void left by the departure of Shane Bond.

In an official announcement, the Mumbai Indians have appointed former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga as their new bowling coach, swiftly filling the void left by the departure of Shane Bond. Lasith Malinga, aged 40, who had been a key player for the five-time champions during his prime, will now be part of the coaching team led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kieron Pollard, as they prepare for the upcoming season. The franchise anticipates a strong partnership among these three former cricketers in the team's dugout.

Prior to this, Malinga had served as the bowling coach for MI New York in Major League Cricket and MI Cape Town in SA20.

Malinga expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I am eager to work closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit, and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose performance I greatly admired last season. Additionally, I look forward to nurturing the young MI talent, which possesses great potential, all backed by the passionate MI Paltan."

Throughout his cricket career, Malinga played a pivotal role in securing numerous crucial victories, both for Sri Lanka in international cricket and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Having been associated with the Mumbai Indians for nearly 13 years since 2008, Malinga spent 11 years as a player and one year (in IPL 2018) as a bowling mentor for MI. He also contributed as a part of the MI New York staff this year.

Malinga's tenure with the extended MI franchise, including MI New York and MI Cape Town, resulted in seven trophies, comprising four IPL titles, two CLT20 titles, and one MLC title.

Malinga, who retired from professional cricket in 2021, had also been involved with the Rajasthan Royals until the current year.

In regard to Shane Bond, he had been an integral part of the MI setup since 2015, playing a crucial role in their four IPL title victories as the team's bowling coach.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma