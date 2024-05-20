Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Tennis star Camila Giorgi accused of stealing antiques and failing to pay rent: Report

    Camila Giorgi, who quietly retired from tennis, faces accusations of stealing antiques and not paying rent for six months, amidst legal and financial disputes with her landlord in Italy.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 20, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

    Camila Giorgi, who quietly retired from tennis and relocated to the US from Italy, is facing accusations of stealing antiques and failing to pay rent for six months. According to Fox Sports, Ms. Giorgi and her family have significant tax discrepancies. Before departing for the US, the 32-year-old resided in a rental property in Calenzano, Tuscany. Her landlord has now levied a series of charges against the former tennis star, as reported by Fox News citing local Italian media outlets.

    "The movers took away half of our furniture—Persian rugs, fine furniture, and even an antique half-ton table. The damage is estimated between 50 and 100 thousand euros," the landlord told La Repubblica.

    The landlord also alleges that Ms. Giorgi stopped paying rent six months ago before disappearing suddenly.

    However, her father, Sergio Giorgi, has remained in contact with the landlord.

    "I wrote to him demanding the return of our belongings, but he responded disdainfully, claiming they were of little value. This behavior is hurtful, especially for someone like me who has suffered both financial and emotional harm," the landlord stated.

    "I cannot verify how much she owes the state, but I know what she owes us. These items are part of my life and my mother's; I want them returned, if nothing else, as we've lost hope amid the thousands of euros owed in back rent," the villa owner added.

    Neighbors noticed moving vans at the property and alerted the owner, who found the house nearly ransacked upon arrival.

    Ms. Giorgi, who has not played since March, initially made no public reference to her retirement. She eventually confirmed the news on Instagram.

    "To my dear fans, I am formally announcing my retirement from tennis. I am incredibly grateful for your love and support over the years. I cherish all the beautiful memories," she wrote in her post.

    The 32-year-old also addressed the allegations against her on the platform. "There have been many inaccurate rumors about my plans, so I look forward to sharing more information about exciting opportunities ahead. It brings me joy to share my life with you, and let's continue this journey together. With much love, Camila."

    Local outlets report that Ms. Giorgi is scheduled to appear before an investigating judge in Vicenza on July 16 for the first preliminary hearing regarding the accusations.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 7:39 PM IST
