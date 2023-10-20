Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    In India's triumphant World Cup match against Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Virat Kohli's remarkable century. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance with the ball and a stunning catch, Rohit couldn't downplay the significance of Kohli's unbeaten 103.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    During India's successful chase of 257 against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit Sharma, the team's skipper, praised Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional performance but couldn't help but emphasize the significance of Virat Kohli's outstanding century. Kohli's unbeaten 103 was a pivotal factor in the victory, supported by Jadeja's 2/38 bowling figures in 10 overs and a remarkable catch.

    Rohit said, "He was brilliant with the ball and took a brilliant catch. But a hundred is a hundred - you cannot beat that."

    Additionally, Rohit highlighted the team's collective effort in the field, including spectacular catches by players like KL Rahul and Jadeja, with individual medals being awarded for the best fielder in each game. The skipper expressed his satisfaction with the team's fielding performance, and he commended the bowlers for their smart strategies in the middle and back-end stages, even in the face of Hardik Pandya's ankle injury, following a brisk opening partnership between Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan, which they successfully countered.

    "We have something going on in the group. Lifts everyone up. Guys who end up with the most medals, there is something special for them. The last three games we have played, our fielding has been superb. We continued that today. It is something that is in your control. You try and put in as much effort as you can," said Rohit.

    "It was a good win. Something that we were looking forward to. We did not start well but we pulled it back well in the middle stages and at the back end as well. Bowlers were smart enough to understand what sort of lines and lengths were needed.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's team combination and strategy for the clash with Australia osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's team combination and strategy for the clash with Australia

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul hopes Indian batters deliver more centuries as mega event goes on snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul hopes Indian batters deliver more centuries as mega event goes on

    ODI World Cup 2023: Did Bangladesh have intentions to deny India's Virat Kohli a century? Shanto responds snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Did Bangladesh have intentions to deny India's Virat Kohli a century? Shanto responds

    Recent Stories

    7 benefits of drinking Tulsi water: A natural elixir for wellness anr eai

    7 benefits of drinking Tulsi water: A natural elixir for wellness

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, cries recalling jail experiences

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, cries recalling jail experiences

    Ananya Panday wins hearts of fans by going for an autorickshaw ride; ditches her swanky car vma

    Ananya Panday wins hearts of fans by going for an autorickshaw ride; ditches her swanky car

    International Sloth Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Sloth Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Israel Hamas war: Satellite imagery reveals IDF's preparedness for ground offensive into Gaza snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Satellite imagery reveals IDF's preparedness for ground offensive into Gaza

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon