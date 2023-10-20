ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

During India's successful chase of 257 against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit Sharma, the team's skipper, praised Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional performance but couldn't help but emphasize the significance of Virat Kohli's outstanding century. Kohli's unbeaten 103 was a pivotal factor in the victory, supported by Jadeja's 2/38 bowling figures in 10 overs and a remarkable catch.

Rohit said, "He was brilliant with the ball and took a brilliant catch. But a hundred is a hundred - you cannot beat that."

Additionally, Rohit highlighted the team's collective effort in the field, including spectacular catches by players like KL Rahul and Jadeja, with individual medals being awarded for the best fielder in each game. The skipper expressed his satisfaction with the team's fielding performance, and he commended the bowlers for their smart strategies in the middle and back-end stages, even in the face of Hardik Pandya's ankle injury, following a brisk opening partnership between Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan, which they successfully countered.

"We have something going on in the group. Lifts everyone up. Guys who end up with the most medals, there is something special for them. The last three games we have played, our fielding has been superb. We continued that today. It is something that is in your control. You try and put in as much effort as you can," said Rohit.

"It was a good win. Something that we were looking forward to. We did not start well but we pulled it back well in the middle stages and at the back end as well. Bowlers were smart enough to understand what sort of lines and lengths were needed.

