Lakshmipathy Balaji offers valuable advice to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of anticipated comeback

As the eagerly anticipated return of Jasprit Bumrah to competitive cricket draws near in the IND vs IRE T20I series, former cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji steps forward with valuable advice. Balaji's insights shed light on the potential challenges that Bumrah might encounter as he makes his comeback

Former Indian fast bowler, Lakshmipathy Balaji, has issued a well-timed piece of advice to Jasprit Bumrah as he readies himself for a much-anticipated return to competitive cricket. As the spotlight turns to Jasprit Bumrah in the forthcoming three-match T20I series between India and Ireland, all eyes are on his eagerly awaited comeback. Notably, Bumrah has secured a spot in the squad and has been entrusted with the captaincy of India's second-string team. After an absence of almost a year, he is set to re-enter the cricketing arena.

Jasprit Bumrah has been absent from the international stage since September of the previous year. His last appearance for Team India was during the T20I series against Australia on home soil before he was sidelined due to a back injury. Although he was included in the squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka at the beginning of the year, he withdrew due to recurring pain.

Also Read: India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions

Following surgery in New Zealand in March, Bumrah underwent an extended rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy. Now, he is poised to make his return to international cricket, donning the Indian jersey once again. The inaugural T20I match between India and Ireland is slated for Friday (August 18).

Speaking about Jasprit Bumrah's impending comeback, Lakshmipathy Balaji delved into the challenges that players face post-surgery. The former cricketer highlighted the potential hurdles Bumrah may encounter, emphasizing that the road to return might not be entirely smooth, considering the need to adapt to new circumstances.

“Any back surgery, it’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there. But that is the maximum you can do. For conservative healing, if it has not healed, and you have the surgery option and to take it and then come back, it’s the last stage… So, everything is going to be new (for him), and again getting back, there will be challenges, but that is what makes individuals perform higher,” said Balaji

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan