India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions

The upcoming deliberation of the Indian cricket team selectors over the composition of the Asia Cup 2023 squad is set to be a difficult task. Following the conclusion of the West Indies tour, the team's attention will shift to the Ireland Tour, highlighted by the highly anticipated comeback of star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's performance, having been absent from action since the latter part of the previous year, holds immense significance, as the strategies of the Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup 2023 and, notably, the ODI World Cup 2023 pivot around him. Yet, the focus extends beyond Bumrah's return; numerous aspects demand urgent attention from the BCCI selectors as they convene to determine the Asia Cup 2023 lineup.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has recently voiced concerns about the middle-order challenges, emphasising that experience alone should not dictate player selection. As the Indian selectors prepare for their discussions, several key points have to be taken into consideration:

Top Order

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli appear to be the top three at present. With Rohit and Kohli as the seasoned anchors and Gill's growth over the past year, these three seem well-established. The question emerges whether the selectors will take a gamble on an alternative as a backup option, especially given Gill's relatively modest recent form. The experimentation of using left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan in the top-order during the West Indies series, yielding decent runs, adds another strategic dimension.

Who will bat at No. 4?

The No. 4 position has been a weak link for India in recent times. The same uncertainty existed before the 2019 World Cup, when Vijay Shankar secured his place despite Ambati Rayudu's trial. The current scenario is even more perplexing. Had Shreyas Iyer been fit and in form, he would likely have been the primary choice for this role. However, both Iyer and KL Rahul, another contender, have recently resumed match simulations after extended injuries. While both possess the skill, concerns linger about their fitness and match readiness. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and rookie left-hander Tilak Varma are additional options, with Varma making a strong initial impression. With Rohit's endorsement of considering newcomers for the World Cup, Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, a T20 specialist, are likely to remain under consideration.

Also Read: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer engage in match simulation training ahead of crucial Asia Cup squad selection

Spin Combination

Although not extensively discussed, there is a trend suggesting India may opt for an all-left-arm spin combination. The guile of Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and the experience of Ravindra Jadeja cannot be ignored. If India chooses to field three spinners on spinning tracks, the question arises about the identity of the third spinner. Yuzvendra Chahal is the obvious contender, although he was not given an opportunity during the West Indies ODI series. Axar Patel, another option, was part of a left-arm spin trio against West Indies in the second ODI.

Pace Attack

If Bumrah demonstrates his fitness, he will lead the pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. While Umran Malik's raw pace has garnered attention, his bowling discipline has been inconsistent, potentially working against him. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh offers variety with his pace and is a strong option. Amidst specialist pacers, Shardul Thakur's versatility as a lower-order batsman and wicket-taker also presents him as a valuable prospect.

Also Read: Wanindu Hasaranga bids adieu to Test cricket to excel in the limited-overs