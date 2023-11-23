Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kuldeep Yadav reflects on World Cup heartbreak: 'We must move forward, life continues'

    India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav opens up about the lingering pain from the World Cup final defeat to Australia, expressing determination to persevere and work harder for the "next opportunity.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    Acknowledging the lingering pain from India's World Cup final loss to Australia, spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed his determination to channel that disappointment into greater efforts for the "next opportunity." Despite the setback in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19, Kuldeep emphasised the pride in the team's accomplishments over the six-week journey.

    In a statement on 'X', Kuldeep stated, "While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time." Addressing the challenge of dealing with the setback, he noted the beauty of the Cup and the unforeseen plans of destiny. Kuldeep emphasised the need to switch off and recharge, holding onto faith for the journey ahead.

    Having played all 11 matches in the World Cup and securing 15 wickets at an average of 28.26, Kuldeep contributed significantly to India's impressive run, winning 10 consecutive matches before the final loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Expressing gratitude to the support staff for their dedication and preparation, Kuldeep also thanked the passionate fans at each venue, acknowledging their motivation for the team to exceed its limits.

    "Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity," Kuldeep said in a post on 'X'.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
