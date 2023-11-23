Gautam Gambhir picks Rohit Sharma over Hardik Pandya for India's T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy

Gautam Gambhir has made his preference clear for India's captain in the T20 World Cup 2024, and it's not Hardik Pandya. Despite being critical of Pandya's captaincy during India's ODI World Cup final loss, Gambhir advocates for Rohit Sharma to lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rohit, who guided India to the final in the ODI World Cup, impressing with his batting, is Gambhir's choice for captaincy. Gambhir emphasizes the importance of including both Rohit and Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup squad, asserting that if Rohit is selected, he should lead as captain, not just as a batter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently named Suryakumar Yadav as the captain for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya absent. While Suryakumar takes the reins for this series, Gambhir's perspective focuses on the future T20 World Cup, expressing his desire to see Rohit Sharma leading the side in the tournament scheduled for the next year in West Indies and the United States of America.

"Absolutely, both [Kohli and Rohit] need to be picked, both should be picked. And, more importantly, I want to see Rohit Sharma captain in the T20 World Cup. Yes, Hardik Pandya has captained in T20Is, but I still want to see Rohit Sharma captain in the T20 World Cup," Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

"In this World Cup, he has shown that with his batting. If Rohit Sharma is picked, Virat Kohli will automatically get picked. If Rohit Sharma decides to play the T20 World Cup, he should be selected as a captain and not just as a batter," he added.

Also Read: BCCI selectors face criticism from Shashi Tharoor over exclusion of Samson and Chahal from T20I squad