Amazon Prime Video gets AI boost, sleek redesign for simpler streaming experience; Take a look at the changes

Amazon Prime Video has launched a global overhaul of its user interface, aiming to make streaming more intuitive and user-friendly. The redesigned interface, which will roll out to all users in the coming weeks, features simplified navigation, enhanced personalisation with AI, and streamlined access to subscriptions.

A new Prime Video User Interface (UI) is being released by Amazon. According to the firm, the new upgrade will enhance the viewing experience by restoring "simplicity and clarity to streaming." AI-generated suggestions, a better organised navigation bar, and other improvements are included in the most recent version. Among the broad categories in the redesigned navigation bar are Home, Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Live TV. It is now on the left. The content that is accessible with your Prime membership is featured in a separate tab to the right, and then there are areas for add-on memberships like Max, Paramount+, and Crunchyroll. Users may also add new subscriptions straight from the navigation bar, choosing from over 100 selections in Amazon's huge assortment.

The "hero rotator," which sits just below the navigation bar, is one of the new UI's most noticeable features. This brings material from each chosen segment to life, providing a visually appealing and user-friendly browsing experience akin to competing streaming services. This improvement is expected to significantly benefit users who found the old Prime Video UI cumbersome and confusing.

Additionally, Amazon has included AI-generated suggestions in the navigation bar's Movies and TV Shows sections under the "Made for you" moniker. These machine learning recommendations, which are based on customers' viewing histories and preferences and make use of the company's Bedrock AI model, make it simpler to find new episodes and films that suit unique interests. The release of AI-powered synopses for TV series and films expands on the AI integration. By providing succinct, AI-generated blurbs, this feature seeks to expedite the surfing experience by removing the need to scroll far in order to discover more about a certain piece of information.

In terms of visual improvements, the new UI includes updated animations, faster page transitions, and zoom effects, all designed to create a more "frictionless" user experience. Video material on living room devices will now automatically play on the hero rotator as users explore, a feature that is mirrored on rival services like Netflix. Additionally, unless viewers choose particular material to watch, recommended stations will automatically play when they navigate to the Live TV tab.





