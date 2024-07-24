Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala govt slashes building permit up to 60 per cent; new rates to be effective from August 1

    Kerala government has announced a reduction of up to 60% in building permit fees, effective August 1. Previously, buildings up to 80 square meters were exempt from the fee. 
     

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has announced a reduction of up to 60% in the building permit fee. Previously, buildings up to 80 square meters were exempt from this fee. Under the new policy, permit fees will be cut by at least 50% for houses ranging from 81 to 300 square meters. For houses between 81 and 150 square meters, the cost will be reduced by 60%. These new rates will be effective starting August 1.

    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition

    New Rates:

    In gram panchayats, the permit fee for houses between 81 and 150 square meters will be reduced from Rs. 50 to Rs. 25 per square meter. In municipalities, the cost will decrease from Rs. 70 to Rs. 35, and in corporations, it will drop from Rs. 100 to Rs. 40. 

    For houses between 151 and 300 square meters, the fee will be reduced from Rs. 100 to Rs. 50 per square meter in panchayats, from Rs. 120 to Rs. 60 per square meter in municipalities, and from Rs. 150 to Rs. 70 per square meter in corporations. 

    For houses over 300 square meters, the rates will be reduced from Rs. 150 to Rs. 100 in panchayats, and from Rs. 200 to Rs. 150 in both municipalities and corporations. Additionally, rates for industrial and commercial buildings have been reduced by up to 58%.

    Before April 1, 2023, there were only two categories: residential and others. A single rate is applied to all sizes. However, from April 1, 2023, buildings were classified into three slabs based on size, with different rates applied. Buildings are now categorized into four types - residential, industrial, commercial, and others - and different rates apply in panchayats, municipalities, and corporations. This arrangement will continue.
     

