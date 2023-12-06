Jadeja's reply on potential Pakistan coaching role post World Cup disappointment

Former Indian cricket captain, Ajay Jadeja, shares a witty response regarding the prospect of coaching the Pakistan cricket team following the ICC World Cup.

Following the ICC World Cup, former Indian skipper Ajay Jadeja provided a succinct response when questioned about the possibility of coaching the Pakistan side. Jadeja, who played a vital role in India's 1996 World Cup victory against Pakistan, returned to the World Cup stage in 2023 as a mentor for Afghanistan. His coaching stint proved successful as Afghanistan achieved a historic win over Pakistan in the tournament.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Jadeja humorously remarked, "I am ready," when asked about coaching Pakistan. He then drew a comparison between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stating, "I shared my learnings with Afghans, and I believe Pakistan were once like Afghanistan. You could say anything you wanted to in the face of your teammate," shedding light on the dynamics of both teams.

Jadeja also finds it discomforting that out of the 11 players forming a cricket team, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Suryakumar Yadav have collectively led India across various formats during this period.

