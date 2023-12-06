Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint

    Former South Africa cricket captain Faf Du Plessis has suggested a potential return to international cricket for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

    cricket Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Former South African cricket team captain Faf Du Plessis has indicated the possibility of returning to international cricket for the T20 World Cup in 2024. Du Plessis, who last played for the national side in December 2020, has been active in T20I cricket for various franchises globally, notably representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023, where he has enjoyed considerable success. During the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the seasoned cricketer shared his potential plans for the upcoming competition with the South African cricket team.

    Expressing optimism about a return, Du Plessis stated, "I believe that I can return to international cricket as well. We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach. Watch this space."

    Acknowledging the openness of South Africa coach Rob Walter to Du Plessis' return, the batter revealed ongoing discussions with the new coach. Du Plessis emphasised the importance of diligent fitness work to sustain his performance at the highest level. He explained, "I do a lot of hard work to ensure I look after my body to be able to play this brilliant game we love so much. When you do get a little bit older, you have to make sure you put in the work. Otherwise, the hamstring and other body parts do not work that well. There is a lot of fast running and a lot of stuff to make sure that level where you can play against the best players in the world.”

    Also Read: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell willing to play IPL until he 'can't walk anymore'

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell willing to play IPL until he 'can't walk anymore' osf

    Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell willing to play IPL until he 'can't walk anymore'

    Cricket Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury osf

    Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury

    Shubman Gill's remarkable 2023 cricket journey: From Stellar performances to World Cup setback osf

    Shubman Gill's remarkable 2023 cricket journey: From stellar performances to World Cup setback

    cricket Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarifies role in Virat Kohli's captaincy exit osf

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarifies role in Virat Kohli's captaincy exit

    cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour osf

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour

    Recent Stories

    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees anr

    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees

    Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases vkp

    Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases

    Fighter Anil Kapoor unveils his look as 'Captain Rakesh Jai Singh' for Siddharth Anand's directorial

    'Fighter': Anil Kapoor unveils his look as 'Captain Rakesh Jai Singh' for Siddharth Anand's directorial

    Premam co-stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi to reunite after 8 years? Here's what we know rkn

    Premam co-stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi to reunite after 8 years? Here's what we know

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12 Check out 6 key differences you should know gcw

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12: Check out 6 key differences you should know

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon