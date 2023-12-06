Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint

Former South African cricket team captain Faf Du Plessis has indicated the possibility of returning to international cricket for the T20 World Cup in 2024. Du Plessis, who last played for the national side in December 2020, has been active in T20I cricket for various franchises globally, notably representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023, where he has enjoyed considerable success. During the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the seasoned cricketer shared his potential plans for the upcoming competition with the South African cricket team.

Expressing optimism about a return, Du Plessis stated, "I believe that I can return to international cricket as well. We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach. Watch this space."

Acknowledging the openness of South Africa coach Rob Walter to Du Plessis' return, the batter revealed ongoing discussions with the new coach. Du Plessis emphasised the importance of diligent fitness work to sustain his performance at the highest level. He explained, "I do a lot of hard work to ensure I look after my body to be able to play this brilliant game we love so much. When you do get a little bit older, you have to make sure you put in the work. Otherwise, the hamstring and other body parts do not work that well. There is a lot of fast running and a lot of stuff to make sure that level where you can play against the best players in the world.”

