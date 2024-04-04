Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav cleared to rejoin Mumbai Indians on 5th April ahead of the clash against DC

    Suryakumar Yadav is set to rejoin the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2024 after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy.

    cricket IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav cleared to rejoin Mumbai Indians for on 5th April osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 9:52 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav is set to make his return to the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2024. According to reports from Cricbuzz, he has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy and is expected to join the team on Friday, April 5.

    The top-ranked T20I batsman last played competitive cricket in December 2023, scoring a century in the third T20I against South Africa. However, he suffered a grade 2 ankle tear during that series, requiring surgery. Following this, Suryakumar underwent an operation for a sports hernia, prolonging his rehabilitation at the NCA facility in Bengaluru.

    Now, the 33-year-old is set to reunite with the Mumbai Indians during their practice session at the Wankhede Stadium. His participation in the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals on April 7 will depend on his fitness assessment during the net session.

    Mumbai Indians have faced a challenging start to the season under new captain Hardik Pandya, suffering three consecutive losses. With defeats against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in home matches, they also faltered in their first home game against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Indore Police bust betting racket; Eight arrested

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Indore Police bust betting racket; Eight arrested; Report osf

    IPL 2024: Indore Police bust betting racket; Eight arrested

    Mayank Yadav's mother speaks about his vegetarian lifestyle amidst IPL 2024 success osf

    Mayank Yadav's mother speaks about his vegetarian lifestyle amidst IPL 2024 success

    IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting voices frustration over Delhi Capitals' performance against KKR osf

    IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting voices frustration over Delhi Capitals' performance against KKR

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK players relish Hyderabad's iconic biryani ahead of their clash against SRH (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: CSK players relish Hyderabad's iconic biryani ahead of their clash against SRH (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi in candid chat with Harsha Bhogle (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: KKR's rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi in candid chat with Harsha Bhogle (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Indore Police bust betting racket; Eight arrested; Report osf

    IPL 2024: Indore Police bust betting racket; Eight arrested

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Robert Vadra to contest polls from Amethi? Here's what he said gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Robert Vadra to contest polls from Amethi? Here's what he said

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How can you vote without voter ID card? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How can you vote without voter ID card?

    Jurgen Klopp hails Caoimhin Kelleher's contribution in Liverpool's pursuit of treble osf

    Jurgen Klopp lauds Caoimhin Kelleher's contribution in Liverpool's pursuit of treble

    Did you know Tata's THIS car took top spot, surpassing Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta & Mahindra Scorpio? gcw

    Tata's THIS car took top spot, surpassed Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta & Mahindra Scorpio

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon