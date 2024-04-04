IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav cleared to rejoin Mumbai Indians on 5th April ahead of the clash against DC

Suryakumar Yadav is set to rejoin the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2024 after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy.

Suryakumar Yadav is set to make his return to the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2024. According to reports from Cricbuzz, he has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy and is expected to join the team on Friday, April 5.

The top-ranked T20I batsman last played competitive cricket in December 2023, scoring a century in the third T20I against South Africa. However, he suffered a grade 2 ankle tear during that series, requiring surgery. Following this, Suryakumar underwent an operation for a sports hernia, prolonging his rehabilitation at the NCA facility in Bengaluru.

Now, the 33-year-old is set to reunite with the Mumbai Indians during their practice session at the Wankhede Stadium. His participation in the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals on April 7 will depend on his fitness assessment during the net session.

Mumbai Indians have faced a challenging start to the season under new captain Hardik Pandya, suffering three consecutive losses. With defeats against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in home matches, they also faltered in their first home game against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

