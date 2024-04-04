Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Indore Police bust betting racket; Eight arrested; Report

    The Indore police have cracked down on an IPL betting racket, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The operation involved crores of rupees in illegal gambling on ongoing cricket matches.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 8:55 PM IST

    Authorities in Indore have reportedly cracked down a major betting operation tied to crores of rupees in wagers on ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, leading to the arrest of eight individuals. According to an official statement on Thursday, the arrests were made following a tip-off, with the suspects apprehended from a flat in the Lasudia area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Allegedly, the individuals were facilitating online betting on IPL matches through a website. The accused purportedly used fake names to obtain mobile phone SIM cards and solicited betting amounts via QR codes.

    Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the betting network extended to several states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Authorities seized numerous electronic devices, cheque books, laptops, bank passbooks, ATM cards, and ledgers detailing transactions worth crores of rupees. An extensive investigation into the matter is currently underway.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 8:59 PM IST
