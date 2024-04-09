IPL 2024: Sakshi Dhoni's throwback video on MS Dhoni's retirement sparks online buzz (WATCH)

A resurfaced video featuring Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricket icon MS Dhoni, discussing his retirement from Test cricket and their personal journey together, has ignited a social media storm.

An old video featuring Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricket legend MS Dhoni, has resurfaced, captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Renowned for his iconic status in the cricketing world, MS Dhoni continues to command an unparalleled fan following long after his retirement from international cricket and relinquishing Chennai Super Kings' captaincy. Despite his transition to a different phase of his career, the mere sight of Dhoni walking out to bat still ignites fervor among fans, as witnessed during a thrilling IPL 2024 match between CSK and KKR in Chennai.

The viral video showcases Sakshi Dhoni candidly discussing MS Dhoni's unexpected retirement from Test cricket in 2014 and shedding light on her unique perspective as the partner of the World Cup-winning captain.

Reflecting on pivotal moments in their journey together, Sakshi fondly recalls conversations with Dhoni about the prospect of starting a family amid his illustrious cricketing career. "When he stepped down from Test cricket, we always had a hint that he is going to step down," she reveals in the video. "I even remember telling him, 'If you want a child, you should step down from at least one format because you won't have time to enjoy with your child.'"

Sharing intimate insights into their life, Sakshi emphasizes the mutual respect and understanding that underpins their relationship, transcending the sacrifices often associated with being a cricketer's spouse. "People tell me I had to sacrifice so much being his wife. I say, 'NO, nothing, it's all love'," she asserts. "When you are in, you cannot call it sacrifice."

The heartwarming revelation offers a glimpse into the unwavering support and synergy between the power couple, resonating with fans who admire Dhoni not only for his cricketing prowess but also for his humility and commitment to family.

Meanwhile, Dhoni's enduring legacy continues to captivate fans at Chepauk, where his connection with the Chennai Super Kings faithful remains unparalleled. Despite his evolved role in the team, Dhoni's aura on the field continues to evoke thunderous cheers from adoring fans, transcending geographical boundaries.

In a lighthearted moment during the match, CSK's dugout showcased camaraderie and jest as Ravindra Jadeja's brief stint at the crease teased spectators before Dhoni's iconic appearance, revealing the lighter side of the team's dynamic.