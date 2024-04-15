Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH: A run-fest for the ages - 549 runs scored in a single T20 match

    Witness cricketing history in the making as RCB and SRH collide in an epic T20 battle, collectively scoring a remarkable 549 runs.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 11:19 PM IST

    Experience cricketing history unfold as RCB and SRH engage in a monumental T20 clash, smashing a staggering 549 runs combined. Get ready for an unparalleled display of batting brilliance in this record-breaking fixture.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a commanding 25-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, whose bowling and strategies fell short of the mark. The outstanding performances of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Dinesh Karthik, and Faf du Plessis entertained the crowd and played a pivotal role in the thrilling encounter.

    In pursuit of the record-breaking target of 288, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli launched a fierce assault. However, Kohli's dismissal shortly after the powerplay dented RCB's momentum. The team then faced a collapse, losing four wickets in as many overs. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande, the Impact Sub, showcased exceptional skills on a challenging pitch that offered little to the bowlers. Despite Dinesh Karthik's impressive batting display, RCB failed to find support from the other end, ultimately finishing with 262 runs. This defeat marked RCB's fifth consecutive loss, leaving them at the bottom of the league table.

    Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad, after opting to bat first, witnessed a blazing start from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma during the powerplay. While Abhishek departed early, Head continued his aggressive approach. Heinrich Klaasen joined the action at No. 3 and unleashed a flurry of boundaries, sending the ball soaring into the stands and even onto the roof. Head reached his century in just 39 balls, while Klaasen reached the fifty-mark in 23 balls. Aided by useful cameos from Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad, SRH comfortably surpassed the 277-run mark. Samad's explosive batting in the penultimate over, where he smashed Reece Topley for 24 runs, propelled SRH to the highest IPL total ever.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH set IPL record with massive total of 287-3 against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
