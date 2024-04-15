IPL 2024: SRH set IPL record with massive total of 287-3 against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Witness the spectacle as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unleash an unprecedented batting assault, shattering records and setting a new benchmark in IPL history against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Led by Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH's relentless onslaught leaves RCB reeling.

In a spectacle of sheer dominance, the batters of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unleashed havoc upon the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers, shattering records and rewriting history in the process. Opting to bat first, SRH embarked on a blistering start as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma embarked on a relentless onslaught right from the outset, amassing a formidable 76 runs within the powerplay.

The relentless assault continued as the duo forged a formidable 108-run partnership for the first wicket, with Abhishek Sharma departing after a brisk 34 off 22 deliveries. Undeterred, Head joined forces with Heinrich Klaasen, propelling SRH's rampage forward. Head's monumental century marked a highlight of the innings, ultimately reaching 102 runs before falling victim to Lockie Ferguson's bowling prowess.

Klaasen, meanwhile, transitioned into an unstoppable force, pulverizing RCB bowlers with finesse to notch up a scintillating half-century before departing with an explosive 67 runs off just 31 deliveries. Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad then took up the mantle in the latter stages, orchestrating a relentless assault that propelled SRH beyond their own record for the highest team total in IPL history.

Samad's blistering innings, comprising 37 runs off a mere 10 balls, left the RCB bowlers reeling, while Markram's unbeaten 32 off 17 balls added further fuel to SRH's formidable total of 287/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

The RCB bowlers, plagued by inconsistency and unable to stem the tide of SRH's onslaught, found themselves at the mercy of the relentless batting display. Lockie Ferguson managed to secure a couple of wickets but conceded a hefty 52 runs, while Reece Topley claimed a solitary scalp at the expense of 68 runs.

With a daunting target of 288 runs looming ahead, the onus is now on RCB to mount a monumental comeback and keep their hopes alive in the match. The stage is set for a thrilling chase, and only time will unveil the outcome. Stay tuned for the exhilarating pursuit to follow.