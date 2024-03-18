Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Good news for Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul declared fit for upcoming season - Report

    Lucknow Super Giants receive good news as KL Rahul is declared fit to participate in the IPL 2024 season.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Exciting news for IPL fans as KL Rahul is declared fit for IPL 2024, although the NCA has advised him against keeping in the initial matches, according to a report.

    KL Rahul has received medical clearance for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, set to commence this Friday. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has granted him a fitness certificate, and he is expected to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad within the next two days. LSG is slated to kick off their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday.

    According to sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rahul has been advised by the BCCI medical team not to undertake wicketkeeping duties initially and to focus solely on batting as a specialist player.

    "He is deemed fit to join the IPL franchise in the near future. Despite experiencing discomfort in his quadriceps and receiving treatment, he has successfully completed his rehabilitation, as declared by the NCA. However, it is recommended that he refrains from wicketkeeping duties for the time being," a source revealed.

    Rahul had reported discomfort in his right quadriceps following the Hyderabad Test and was subsequently sidelined for the remainder of the recent home series against England.

    Initially, the BCCI had stated that Rahul was at 90 percent match fitness and was making progress under the guidance of the BCCI medical team. However, they opted to seek further advice from a specialist in England, prompting Rahul's trip abroad for a consultation.

    In related news, Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, who had been dealing with back issues during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy finals, has also been deemed fit for IPL participation. However, he has been cautioned against excessive lunging while executing the forward defense, as it could worsen his injury.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: 'Rohit Sharma is going to have...' - Hardik Pandya breaks his silence on taking over as MI captain

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
