    IPL 2024 final likely to take place on May 26: Report

    The IPL 2024 final is anticipated to take place on May 26, with the tournament's commencement scheduled for March 22, as per reports from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    The BCCI is reportedly planning to hold the IPL 2024 final on May 26, with the tournament expected to kick off on March 22. Despite the upcoming General Elections in March, the cricket board is determined to proceed with its schedule, and confirmation of the dates awaits the announcement of election dates.

    The BCCI is confident in hosting the entire league in India, having received assurances from international boards regarding player availability. However, speculation surrounds Rishabh Pant's participation in the IPL, with Delhi Capitals expressing hope that the Indian wicketkeeper will regain full fitness by March after recovering from a car accident on December 30, 2022. The franchise considers Pant a crucial player and anticipates his contribution to the upcoming IPL season.

    “Yes, we are hoping for the best we can expect that he will play this season. He is the biggest player…..if he plays then it will be good for us. Our coaches and physio are doing work on him and the best part is this he is recovering very well. We hope by March he will fit and play for us,” Sagar was quoted as saying to ANI.

    Also Read: India vs England: Nasser Hussain warns India on underestimating England's 'Bazball' approach

