    India vs England: Nasser Hussain warns India on underestimating England's 'Bazball' approach

    Former skipper Nasser Hussain advises against dismissing England's chances in the India Test series, citing the success of the 'Bazball' approach.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

    Former captain Nasser Hussain cautions against underestimating England's prospects in the upcoming five-match Test series in India, highlighting their recent success with the 'Bazball' approach. Despite India being clear favorites and unbeaten at home since 2012-13, England, with their unbeaten record in Test series under the Bazball strategy, pose a formidable challenge.

    Hussain acknowledges India's status as favourites but emphasises the resilience shown by Bazball in facing challenges. With Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's impressive records, Hussain advises against writing off England's chances. The clash promises fascinating cricket as England tests their approach against one of the cricketing powerhouses, India.

    Regarding the spin-dominated Indian pitches, former captain Michael Atherton notes the pivotal role spin will play. India's diverse spin attack, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin, presents a unique challenge. In contrast, England relies on Jack Leach and relatively inexperienced spinners like Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed. Atherton acknowledges the challenge for England, but selectors see a high potential in their spinners. The series is anticipated to be an intriguing battle between England's Bazball strategy and India's formidable spin attack.

