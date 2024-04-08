Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings clinch a 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chepauk

    Chennai Super Kings secure a commanding win against Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL encounter, led by stellar performances from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tushar Deshpande.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 11:15 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings secure a significant victory, adding 2 more points to their tally, reaching 6 on the table. The match began auspiciously with Ruturaj Gaikwad winning the toss and Tushar Deshpande taking a wicket off the very first ball. A collective effort from the bowlers restricted KKR to 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

    Rachin Ravindra (15 off 8) and Ruturaj Gaikwad set the tone with an impressive start. Gaikwad continued the momentum, partnering with Daryl Mitchell for a 70-run stand after Ajinkya Rahane's injury. While Mitchell initially took time to settle, Gaikwad played aggressively.

    Despite Sunil Narine's breakthrough, dismissing Mitchell for 25 off 19 balls, Gaikwad persisted, reaching his fifty in 45 deliveries. Shivam Dube then joined Gaikwad, adding quick runs with three sixes before falling to Vaibhav Arora.

    Gaikwad remained unbeaten with a solid 67 off 58 balls as CSK comfortably chased down the target with 14 deliveries to spare, clinching the game by 7 wickets. Vaibhav Arora stood out with figures of 2/28, while Narine made a commendable comeback, taking 1/30. Varun Chakaravarthy proved the most economical, conceding only 26 runs in 4 overs.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni's missed catch silences the crowd in Chepauk (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
