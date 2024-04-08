Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni's missed catch silences the crowd in Chepauk (WATCH)

    The IPL 2024 showdown between CSK and KKR witnesses a dramatic moment as MS Dhoni drops a crucial catch, affecting the course of the match.

    cricket IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni's missed catch silences the crowd in Chepauk (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 10:03 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings faced a moment of dismay as MS Dhoni dropped a crucial catch during the IPL 2024 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite the setback, CSK showcased disciplined bowling, limiting KKR to a modest total of 137/9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

    Opting to bowl first, CSK's bowlers, particularly Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande, applied pressure on KKR, ensuring they lost wickets at regular intervals. Both Jadeja and Deshpande claimed three wickets each, restraining KKR's formidable batting lineup. However, in a rare turn of events, Dhoni's missed catch added to the drama during the 18th over of Mustafizur Rahman's spell. Andre Russell's edge was fumbled by Dhoni, causing a momentary hush in the stadium.

    Despite the blip, CSK managed to maintain control over the game, restricting KKR to a below-par score. With seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leading the bowling attack with figures of 3/18, CSK effectively stemmed the flow of runs at Chepauk. Pacer Tushar Deshpande also made significant contributions with three crucial wickets, while Mustafizur Rehman claimed two dismissals.

    In response, KKR's skipper Shreyas Iyer emerged as the top scorer with a brisk 32-ball 34, but their overall total fell short of expectations.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Deshpande does Bravo celebration after Russell's wicket, West Indian applauds (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Deshpande does Bravo celebration after Russell's wicket, West Indian applauds (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Brett Lee excited to see Mayank Yadav consistently surpass 150 kmph osf

    IPL 2024: Brett Lee excited to see Mayank Yadav consistently surpass 150 kmph

    cricket IPL 2024: Yash Thakur reveals his idols after stellar performance against the Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: Yash Thakur reveals his idols after stellar performance against the Gujarat Titans

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma imitates Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh & more; WATCH viral video osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's old video imitating Tendulkar, Dravid, Yuvraj, Zaheer & more resurfaces (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's Gautam Gambhir talks about CSK legend MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance ahead of clash (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: KKR's Gautam Gambhir talks about CSK legend MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance ahead of clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Doctor plays Sidhu Moosewala's song to comfort 3-year-old child during surgery in Jagraon snt

    Punjab: Doctor plays Sidhu Moosewala's song to comfort 3-year-old child during surgery in Jagraon

    cricket IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Deshpande does Bravo celebration after Russell's wicket, West Indian applauds (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Deshpande does Bravo celebration after Russell's wicket, West Indian applauds (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Brett Lee excited to see Mayank Yadav consistently surpass 150 kmph osf

    IPL 2024: Brett Lee excited to see Mayank Yadav consistently surpass 150 kmph

    Tennis Sumit Nagal makes history with ATP Masters victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo osf

    Sumit Nagal makes history with ATP Masters victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Coimbatore constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Coimbatore constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon