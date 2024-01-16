Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan

    New Zealand's cricket captain, Kane Williamson, faces another injury setback as a hamstring strain forces him to miss the remaining T20I matches against Pakistan. The 33-year-old's history of leg injuries, including a significant setback last year, has raised concerns.

    New Zealand's captain, Kane Williamson, will be sidelined for the rest of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury. The 33-year-old sustained the injury while batting in the second T20I in Hamilton, resulting in his retirement hurt. Subsequent scans revealed a minor strain.

    Notably, this hamstring issue occurs on the same right leg that Williamson injured last year during the opening game of IPL 2023, where he suffered ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments, requiring surgical intervention and a prolonged absence from the game. After making a comeback at the ODI World Cup, Williamson faced another setback with a fractured finger during a match against Bangladesh.

    New Zealand Cricket is in the process of determining a rehabilitation timeline for Williamson, with the aim of having him ready for selection in the Test series against South Africa starting next month.

    Batter Will Young will extend his stay with the squad for the final three games of the Pakistan series, stepping in for Williamson. Originally intended to be rested for the third T20I to manage his fitness, Williamson's absence will see Tim Seifert take his place in the XI, also assuming the wicketkeeping duties from Devon Conway.

    Coach Gary Stead acknowledged the challenge of playing without Williamson, highlighting the opportunity for Tim Seifert to showcase his skills and fill the void left by the captain for the remaining series.

