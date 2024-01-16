Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Axar Patel's T20 brilliance sparks debate: Parthiv Patel favours him over Ravindra Jadeja

    The outstanding T20 performance by Axar Patel has triggered a cricketing debate, with former player Parthiv Patel expressing a preference for Axar over Ravindra Jadeja.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    In T20 cricket, Axar Patel's recent stellar performance has reignited the discussion about his place in the Indian team, with former cricketer Parthiv Patel advocating for Axar's prominence over Ravindra Jadeja. Axar, who earned the Player of the Match award in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan, showcased his value with economical bowling and versatile batting skills. Despite strong competition from Jadeja for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, Parthiv Patel believes that Axar's accuracy, adaptability, and power-hitting prowess make him the ideal choice, particularly in the T20 format. Parthiv emphasised Axar's ability to deliver in various roles, asserting that he should be the preferred option over Jadeja in the Indian T20 lineup.

    "His strength is the accuracy with which he bowls. He doesn't bowl in the slot, most of the time. If you want to hit him, you have to hit him using the feet or make room. And using feet is not easy against him because of the pace with which he bowls," Parthiv said on Jio Cinema.

    "He is someone who can perform everywhere. In this T20 format, yes, we talk about Ravindra Jadeja, but I think Axar gives you that stability. He bowls in powerplays, and it makes him an even better cricketer," he stated.

    The former India wicket-keeper batter didn't shy away from suggesting that Axar should be picked over Jadeja in the Indian team when it comes to the shortest format.

    "In this format, yes. I think Axar brings in more variety. He doesn't bowl in a one-dimensional way. He bats at any number. If you look at this Indian team, you need a power hitter, and Axar brings that. And in this format, Axar is ahead of Jadeja, as far as I am concerned," Parthiv added.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
