India vs South Africa Tour: Full schedule, squads, and venues for T20Is, ODIs, and Tests

As Team India seeks redemption after their ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat, they won the five-match T20I series against Australia and now, eyes turn to the all-format tour of South Africa.

Embarking on a redemption journey after their ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat, Team India displayed their prowess by securing a 4-1 victory over Australia in a five-match T20I series. Guided by the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the squad showcased stellar performances from players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Axar Patel.

The focus now shifts to India's upcoming challenge – an all-format tour of South Africa. Starting on December 10, the series includes three T20Is, followed by an equal number of ODIs commencing on December 17. The cricketing extravaganza concludes with a two-match Test series beginning on December 26.

To manage player workload, regular captain Rohit Sharma and batting maestro Virat Kohli have been rested for the white-ball series, reserving their participation solely for the Test matches. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team in the T20Is, while KL Rahul will take charge in the ODIs.

Notably, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, absent during the World Cup and the Australia series, have successfully made their comeback, bolstering the team for the ODIs. The stage is set for an exciting clash between the cricketing giants, promising captivating encounters across all formats.

Here's the full schedule of India's tour of South Africa:

T20Is

1st T20I - December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I - December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I- December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODIs

1st ODI - December 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd ODI - December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI - December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl

Tests

1st Test - December 26-30, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test - January 3-7, 2024 at 2:00 PM IST in Newlands, Cape Town

Squads:

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

