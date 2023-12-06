Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs South Africa Tour: Full schedule, squads, and venues for T20Is, ODIs, and Tests

    As Team India seeks redemption after their ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat, they won the five-match T20I series against Australia and now, eyes turn to the all-format tour of South Africa.

    cricket India vs South Africa Tour: Full schedule, squads, and venues for T20Is, ODIs, and Tests osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Embarking on a redemption journey after their ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat, Team India displayed their prowess by securing a 4-1 victory over Australia in a five-match T20I series. Guided by the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the squad showcased stellar performances from players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Axar Patel.

    The focus now shifts to India's upcoming challenge – an all-format tour of South Africa. Starting on December 10, the series includes three T20Is, followed by an equal number of ODIs commencing on December 17. The cricketing extravaganza concludes with a two-match Test series beginning on December 26.

    To manage player workload, regular captain Rohit Sharma and batting maestro Virat Kohli have been rested for the white-ball series, reserving their participation solely for the Test matches. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team in the T20Is, while KL Rahul will take charge in the ODIs.

    Notably, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, absent during the World Cup and the Australia series, have successfully made their comeback, bolstering the team for the ODIs. The stage is set for an exciting clash between the cricketing giants, promising captivating encounters across all formats.

    Here's the full schedule of India's tour of South Africa:

    T20Is

    1st T20I - December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban

    2nd T20I - December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George's Park, Gqeberha

    3rd T20I- December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

    ODIs

    1st ODI - December 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

    2nd ODI - December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in St George's Park, Gqeberha

    3rd ODI - December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl

    Tests

    1st Test - December 26-30, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in SuperSport Park, Centurion

    2nd Test - January 3-7, 2024 at 2:00 PM IST in Newlands, Cape Town

    Squads:

    India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

    India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

    India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

    Also Read: Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual dismissal: Handling the ball in Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual dismissal: Handling the ball in Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test (WATCH) osf

    Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual dismissal: Handling the ball in Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test (WATCH)

    cricket Jadeja's reply on potential Pakistan coaching role post World Cup disappointment osf

    Jadeja's reply on potential Pakistan coaching role post World Cup disappointment

    cricket Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint osf

    Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint

    cricket Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell willing to play IPL until he 'can't walk anymore' osf

    Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell willing to play IPL until he 'can't walk anymore'

    Cricket Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury osf

    Team India poised for South Africa tour amid concerns over Mohammed Shami's ankle injury

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Klara Buhl: Rapid rise of the German midfielder osf

    Happy Birthday Klara Buhl: Rapid rise of the German midfielder

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann tells officials: Ensure govt scheme benefits percolate to genuine beneficiaries

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann tells officials: Ensure govt scheme benefits percolate to genuine beneficiaries

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film RKK

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    Proud moment Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor AJR

    'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

    Tennis David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star osf

    David Goffin's Top 10 quotes: Insights into the mind of a Tennis star

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon