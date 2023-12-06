Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual dismissal: Handling the ball in Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test (WATCH)

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim faced an uncommon dismissal during the first day of the second Test against New Zealand, getting out for 'handling the ball.'

Handling the ball dismissals are infrequent in international cricket, with Rahim becoming the 11th player to be sent back to the pavilion for this offense. Rahim, who had scored 35 runs from 83 balls, left fans puzzled as the ball wasn't on course to hit the stumps before he used his hands to redirect it.

The decision was ultimately referred to the third umpire, who ruled in favour of the bowling team, marking an unusual turn of events in the match.

Here's what the rulebook says on 'Handling The Ball' dismissal:

Out Handled the ball: (a) Either batsman is out Handled the ball if he wilfully touches the ball while in play with a hand or hands not holding the bat unless he does so with the consent of a fielder. (b) Either batsman is out under this Law if, while the ball is in play, and without the consent of a fielder, he uses his hand or hands not holding the bat to return the ball to any fielder.

Not out Handled the ball: Notwithstanding (a) above, a batsman will not be out under this Law if he handles the ball to avoid injury.

Also to be noted that the bowler doesn't get the credit for the dismissal

