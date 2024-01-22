India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests citing personal reasons

Virat Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests against England, citing personal reasons.

Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the initial two Tests against England, citing personal reasons. This unforeseen decision has created a buzz in the cricketing community, prompting inquiries about the dynamics of the upcoming series. Enthusiastic cricket followers are keen to uncover the specifics surrounding Kohli's choice and how it might potentially influence Team India's performance in the pivotal matches against England.

The BCCI issued a statement stating, "Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons"

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series."

"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series."

Also Read: AUS vs WI: Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett join Australia's ODI squad replacing Maxwell and Richardson